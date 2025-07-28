Impact Grant: Soroptimist House of Hope

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - News Channel 3 and the H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation presented another Impact Grant to a local nonprofit working to improve lives and help those in need.

A $50,000 charitable gift was awarded to Soroptimist House of Hope, a residential addiction program helping women establish and maintain sober and healthy lives.

"I know this program works. I know it can help women heal," Lisa Mann said. She has been sober for 17 years, thanks to the treatment she received at Soroptimist House of Hope. Since 1981, the Desert Hot Springs nonprofit has helped thousands of women like her overcome substance use disorders and build lives of purposed and stability.

"They taught me how to live, they gave me a safe space to be nurtured, to heal. To uncover and discover what the roots were of my addictions," she said.

The structured program includes safe and supportive housing, peer companionship and guidance, and therapeutic activities, all tailored to meet each woman's individual needs.

"All ages, walks of life, socio-economic. Doesn't matter. Addiction touches everyone," Vice President Tim Radigan said.

Soroptimist House of Hope was recently awarded a state grant of $5.2 million to expand its facility, at a new location in Sky Valley.

"This is a 4.75 acre piece of property. We're going to have horses, equine therapy, pigs, chickens. It's going to be such a healing environment for women," Executive Director Nicole Yingling said.

The ranch will transform into a 14-bed residential facility. The existing property will then be used for detox care. "So it's going to help with continuity of care where the clients can transition from detox at our location and just move over to the other property and get residential treatment," Yingling said.

But the state grant requires a 10 percent cash match, and that's where the Berger Foundation and News Channel 3 stepped in with a special gift. The $50,000 Impact Grant will help Soroptimist House of Hope get closer to that 10 percent match, alleviating the financial burden of the expansion project.

The goal is that more women in our community like Lisa Mann will be empowered on their journey to recovery.

"There is hope," Mann said.

If all goes according to plan, the organization hopes to have the project completed by mid-2027. But it still needs about $100,000 to meet that match for the state grant. If you would like to help, and for more information, head to https://www.recoveryhouseofhope.org/.