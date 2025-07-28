Indio Police Department celebrates badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Indio Police Department (IPD) held their badge pinning and swearing-in ceremony to welcome the new Assistant Chief and congratulate the promotion of an IPD Sergeant.

Assistant Chief Aaron Ponce joins the IPD with over 30 years of experience working in public safety, bringing a plethora of knowledge from the Los Angeles Police Department where he served as Commanding Officer.

Sergeant Andres Meraz was recognized for his recent promotion to the position of sergeant. He began working with the IPD in February 2010 and has proudly been serving the City of Indio for over 15 years.

The city urges residents to join in on congratulating them both in their achievements.