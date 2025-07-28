Skip to Content
News

New water main line installation creates road closure in La Quinta

City of La Quinta
By
Published 1:00 PM

LA QUITNA, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Indio Water Authority will begin the installation of a new main water line on Avenue 50, just east of Jefferson Monday, July 28. 

It was reported by the City of La Quinta that work on this project is set to begin Monday, July 28, with repairs in place until mid-December. 

Possible delays are expected throughout work zones. One lane will remain open in each direction to keep the flow of traffic. 

The city advises drivers to take alternative routes to avoid possible congestion during this project. 

For more information, contact Indio Water Authority at (760) 391-4038.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Haley Meberg

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content