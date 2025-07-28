New water main line installation creates road closure in La Quinta

LA QUITNA, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Indio Water Authority will begin the installation of a new main water line on Avenue 50, just east of Jefferson Monday, July 28.

It was reported by the City of La Quinta that work on this project is set to begin Monday, July 28, with repairs in place until mid-December.

Possible delays are expected throughout work zones. One lane will remain open in each direction to keep the flow of traffic.

The city advises drivers to take alternative routes to avoid possible congestion during this project.

For more information, contact Indio Water Authority at (760) 391-4038.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.