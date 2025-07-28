Pipeline Installation brings temporary traffic changes on Cook Street

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- Coachella Valley Water District (CVWD) is set to begin a major phase of pipeline installation on Cook Street between Merle Drive and Hovley Lane East starting Wednesday, July 30.

Construction crews are set to begin work Wednesday, July 30, and continue through with the project to mid-September.

CVWD reports they are expecting planned lane closures and traffic pattern shifts throughout the time the project is being worked on. Beginning Wednesday, northbound traffic on Cook Street will be rerouted into the southbound lanes, creating a two-way traffic configuration.

Both directions of travel will be limited to one lane in each direction between Merle Drive and Hovley Lane East while construction is in place. As the project progresses cross-streets in the work area may be temporarily closed, with signage redirecting traffic.

These new traffic patterns will be in effect for approximately six weeks. CVWD urges travelers to use caution when traveling through these areas and allow extra travel time for potential delays and alternate routes.

More information about the project can be found on CVWD website at https://www.cvwd.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=476

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.