Rep. Dr. Raul Ruiz co-leads effort to guarantee combat-injured veteran retirees their full benefits

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KESQ) - Local Democratic Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz, (D-CA) is supporting the Major Richard Star Act to help veterans.

The bipartisan legislation is named in honor of Major Richard A. Star, a decorated war veteran who was forced to medically retire due to his combat-related injuries. Major Star sadly lost his battle with cancer on February 13, 2021.

Ruiz says he is co-leading the bipartisan effort to guarantee veterans with service-connected disabilities to receive their full retirement pay and disability benefits.

He says he's working to get all members of Congress to support the Act, announcing, "The more co-sponsors we have for this bill, the easier it will be to get it passed on the House floor, and we are going to get it done like we got the Pact Act done."

Ruiz says the Act would benefit over 50 thousand veterans.