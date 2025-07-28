Residential fire breaks out in Desert Edge, one home affected

DESERT EDGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- A residential fire in the unincorporated area of Desert Edge broke out Monday morning, affecting one home and multiple vehicles.

CAL FIRE reports that they responded to a call for a residential fire on the 18000 block of Langlois Road and Clifton Street in the unincorporated area of Desert Edge Monday morning.

After arriving at the scene, the first arriving engine company reported a one-single wide mobile home, in the Healing Sands Mobile home and RV Park, fully engulfed in flames extending out to multiple vehicles.

CAL FIRE reports firefighters are still on scene with utilities requested.

No further information about the incident has been shared at this time.

