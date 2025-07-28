Visit Greater Palm Springs teaching youth about hospitality industry in Passport to Leadership Program

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) — This summer, ten local high school students got to learn about the hospitality industry. The experience was part of the Passport to Leadership program, a six-week initiative led by Visit Greater Palm Springs.

Through travel and mentorship opportunities, students explored careers in tourism and hospitality. These are industries that play a vital role in the local economy.

Students travelled to tourist attractions across the Coachella Valley like the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort & Spa, Acrisure Arena, the Palm Springs Convention Center, the Palm Springs International Airport, and local businesses in Indio.

Tourism supports 1 in 4 local jobs in Greater Palm Springs. Passport to Leadership has invested in students from across the region. Graduates receive a $599 stipend, a Certificate of Completion, and a curated gift bag featuring tickets to local experiences and products from Coachella Valley-based businesses.