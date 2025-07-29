Desert Regional and Hi-Desert nurses host informational picket to rally for workplace improvements

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Registered nurses at Desert Regional Medical Center and Hi-Desert Medical Center will join in on a statewide mobilization by Tenet Healthcare Corporation nurses for fair contracts that improve patient safety and nurse retention.

On Thursday, July 31, Desert Regional Medical Center Registered Nurses and Hi-Desert Medical Center Registered Nurses will hold an informational picket with hopes of raising awareness in their communities about management’s refusal to ensure appropriate staffing and training.

This event will take place Thursday, July 31, from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on 1150 N Indian Canyon Drive in Palm Springs.

California Nurses Association reports that in this picket they hope to spread understanding of how these conditions impact the quality of patient care and the retention of experienced nursing staff.

“Tenet nurses across California are fighting for their patients and their communities,” said Sandy Reding, RN and a president of CNA. “Tenet’s multibillion dollar profits are made on the backs of nurses who give tirelessly day-in and day-out and the patients who they are shortchanging. Tenet can afford to provide the necessary resources to improve both the retention of experienced nurses and the quality of care at its hospitals. Union nurses across California stand in solidarity with their demands for appropriate staffing and training.”

Tenet nurses are in contract negotiations and are bargaining for safer working conditions and training requirements to improve the quality of work conditions.

Cal Nurses remind the public the picket is not a strike but an informational event representing nearly 3,000 nurses at six Tenet Healthcare Corporation hospitals.

The events will take place across six facilities in the Bay Area, Central Valley, and Inland Empire.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.