Indio homeowner fights back against HOA regulations on backyard mural

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) -- One Indio homeowner is fighting back after he says his Homeowners Association told him his backyard mural violates the community's guidelines. Now, they're asking him to submit an application for the art, or paint over it.

Jesse Borrego says he paid $2,500 to commission a backyard mural in his home, but when members of his HOA found a photo of it, he may have to paint over the wall.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is getting answers on the reach of an HOA and what residents in a similar position can do.