Palm Springs Surf Club celebrates Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert End-of-Summer Splash

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Variety Children's Charity of the Desert hosts their End-of-Summer Splash at the Palm Springs Surf Club.

The event will take place Thursday, July 31 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Surf Club to celebrate the end of summer and raise funds to support Variety’s mission of serving children with special needs and their families throughout the Coachella Valley.

The Surf Club will open their doors to welcome Variety families for a day of fun, community and giving back.

To fundraise for this event, 30% of ticket sales purchased through a special link will be donated directly to Variety Children’s Charities of the Desert. During the event guests will have the chance to participate in a raffle to win incredible prizes like a signed Stagecoach guitar featuring artists like Jelly Roll and Dasha, a luxury stay at Marriott Desert Springs and Palm Springs Surf Club merchandise.

Tickets for this end-of-summer celebration can be found at bit.ly/varietysummer