Seven people taken to local hospitals after car crash in Desert Hot Springs

today at 8:14 PM
Published 9:09 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Five adults and two children were injured in a two-car crash in Desert Hot Springs on Tuesday night.

The collision happened in the 14500 block of Palm Drive around 7:00 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs Police on scene say the injured were taken to local hospitals with major to moderate injuries.

The northbound lanes of Palm Drive were closed starting at Camino Capmanero while emergency response crews and police handled the incident.

Investigators are working to determine if drugs or alcohol may have played a role.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

Cynthia White

