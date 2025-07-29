Southern California gas prices drop for the fifth straight week

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) – Drivers in Southern California are seeing some relief at the pump. For the fifth straight week, gas prices have dropped across the region, including here in Riverside County.

The average price for self-serve regular gasoline in California is $4.48 per gallon which is 17 cents lower than this time last year. In Riverside, prices are even lower, averaging $4.32 per gallon.

While still above the national average of $3.16, the decline is being driven by increased gasoline inventories on the West Coast and refineries operating at over 90% capacity, according to the Oil Price Information Service.

To save even more, experts recommend using apps like GasBuddy, filling up early in the day, driving smoothly, keeping tires inflated, and joining fuel rewards programs.

Though gas isn't exactly cheap, the trend is moving in the right direction for Southern California drivers.