Suspect in critical condition after officer involved shooting in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, Calif. (KESQ) - A suspect is in critical condition after an officer involved shooting in Beaumont on Tuesday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., a deputy assigned to the Riverside County Sheriff's K9 Unit contacted a male motorcyclist on the side of the road near Redlands Boulevard and San Timoteo Canyon Road in the unincorporated area of Beaumont.

According to investigators, the deputy asked the man if he had any weapons, and the man became uncooperative and ran toward a home in the area.

The deputy chased the suspect, telling him to stop and put his hands up.

Investigators say the man pulled out a gun, and the deputy involved shooting occurred, hitting the suspect with the gunfire. After the shooting, deputies gave the suspect medical aid until paramedics arrived.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No deputies were injured during the incident, and Sheriff's Department is not releasing the suspect's name at this time.

The Sheriff's Office reports the involved deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff's Force Investigation Detail are leading the investigation. They ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact California Highway Patrol Detective Danny Kavert or Riverside County Sheriff's Investigator Scott Anderson at 951-955-2777.

