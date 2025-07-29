Tsunami Advisory for all of California’s coast following powerful Russian earthquake

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A tsunami watch for all of California's coast was converted Tuesday night to a tsunami advisory by the National Weather Service following a powerful earthquake measuring a magnitude 8.7 off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

A tsunami advisory is issued when a tsunami with the potential to generate strong currents or waves dangerous to those in or very near the water is imminent, expected or occurring, according to the Tsunami Warning Centers.

A tsunami watch is issued when a tsunami may later impact the watch area. The watch may be upgraded to a warning or advisory or canceled based on updated information and analysis. Emergency management officials and the public should prepare to take action, according to the centers.

People living in the coastal area were advised by the weather service to move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas.

The public was also advised by the weather service to not go to the coast to watch and to be alert to instructions from local emergency management officials.

The center issued a list of potential start times for tsunami activity - if it occurs at all - across the state, including roughly 1:05 a.m. Wednesday for Los Angeles Harbor, 1:10 a.m. for Newport Beach and 1:15 a.m. for Oceanside and La Jolla.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services stated that it is "monitoring any potential impacts to the state" from the quake and tsunami watch.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass wrote on social media that she's "been briefed and my team is in touch with coastal leaders and the @PortofLA about overnight preparations."

Bass also encouraged Los Angeles residents to register for emergency alerts at NotifyLA.org.

The quake struck at about 4:25 p.m. Aftershocks measuring magnitudes of 6.9 and 6.3 were recorded over the ensuing hour after the original temblor, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

More serious tsunami warnings were issued for Hawaii and the Alaska coast in response to the quake.