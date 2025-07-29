Yucca Valley man arrested, charged with murder in connection to fatal overdose

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - A Yucca Valley man is facing murder charges after allegedly supplying drugs that let to a fatal overdose.

The 31-year-old was arrested last week in the death of 63-year-old David Tarbell. He was found dead near the Yucca Valley Community Center and Town Hall in May, and the case has been under investigation since that time.

Investigators say Tarbell died from Fentanyl and Alprazolam (Xanax) toxicity.

They add that the suspect had prior convictions for narcotics sales and was wanted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department for an outstanding warrant. He is being held on $1 million bail.