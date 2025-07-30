Cathedral City appoints new Human Resource Manager

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Cathedral City welcomes their new Human Resources Manager Asusena “Suzie” Soren, early Wednesday morning.

Asusena “Suzie” Soren joins the City of Cathedral City following her run as Deputy City Manager for San Bernardino, where she oversaw city activities from finance, information technology, animal services, human resources and the call center.

Throughout her time in the City of San Bernardino, Soren stepped into several roles working as Deputy City Manager, Human Resources, and Chief Learning Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Suzie to the Cathedral City team,” said Charlie McClendon, City Manager. “Her comprehensive background in public administration and human resources, combined with her demonstrated ability to lead strategic initiatives, makes her an invaluable addition to our organization. Suzie’s experience will be instrumental in supporting our employees and advancing our city’s mission to serve our community.”

Soren’s leadership in the field has been recognized by the League of Women in Government, which featured her in their “Celebrate #SheLeadsGov” program, highlighting her contributions as a notable female leader in local government.

The Human Resources Manager for Cathedral City oversees all aspects of human resources for the city including recruitment, benefits administration, policy development, and employee relations.

The city official is a graduate from California State University, San Bernardino with a masters degree in public information from Cal Baptist University.

“It is an honor to serve as the Human Resources Manager for the City of Cathedral City! I am dedicated to cultivating a culture of collaboration, fostering open communication, and promoting continuous learning. I believe these initiatives will collectively contribute to the enhancement of the city’s effectiveness and responsiveness and look forward to working with internal and external stakeholders

in continuing to serve our City with exceptional dedication and expertise,” said Soren.

