City of Palm Desert invites design students to help shape city’s future identity

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - The City of Palm Desert is reaching out to currently enrolled or recently graduated graphic design students living in southern California to help with the redesign of the City Seal.

City leaders say the original City Seal, created in 1973, symbolized Palm Desert’s early identity. They're now seeking a design that reflects the city's growth, culture, and modern vision.

The "City Seal Design Contest" invites the next generation of designers to create a new emblem that can represent Palm Desert for the next 50 years.

The winner of the contest will be decided by a steering committee along with a community survey, with final approval by the City Council.

The prize is citywide recognition - and $10,000.00.

The deadline to submit Seal designs is August 19th.

For more information on eligibility and submission requirements, visit PalmDesert.gov/CitySeal.