Desert Regional Medical Center hosts Infant Safety and CPR class

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Desert Regional Medical Center is holding an Infant Safety and CPR class for local parents to teach the important measures for keeping their children safe.

The class will take place Wednesday, July 30, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Desert Regional Stergios (Bell Tower) Building and will include techniques that can be lifesaving in a critical moment like CPR and the Heimlich.

Studies show children are more susceptible to choking, and CPR can be the difference between a minor incident and a fatal outcome. CPR can also aid with blood flow to the brain while waiting for emergency services to arrive, keeping other organs vital as well.

With limited seats available the course cost $40 per individual or couple requiring only one person to enroll.

Patients with Medi-Cal may be eligible to have the courses covered by insurance. Interested parents can call 844-623-3115 to register.

