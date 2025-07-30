Desert Water Agency extends construction time for the installation of a new water utility service in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Desert Water Agency extends their construction period for the installation of the new water utility service for College of the Desert Palm Springs Campus.

Construction for this project began July 21 and was expected to be completed by August 5. A new update from the DWA reports the project timeline has been extended until August 14 for this installation to be complete.

Work for this installation is being done on S. Farrell Drive, between E. Baristo Road and E. Tahquitz Canyon Way and E. Baristo Road, between the main entrance to Palm Springs High School and S. Farrell Drive.

Construction times will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m weekdays, with no construction being done on Fridays or weekends.

While this extension is in place traffic will continue to flow in all directions with varying lane closures. After August 5, lane closures will be limited between the times of 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to accommodate back to school traffic.

Officials urge all drivers to drive carefully and avoid the area if possible while work is being done.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.