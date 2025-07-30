Harrison Ford says Michael J. Fox’s presence on ‘Shrinking’ Season 3 has been ‘essential’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Harrison Ford is grateful that he has Michael J. Fox to help guide his character on “Shrinking.”

His presence on set has been “essential,” the “Indiana Jones” actor told Variety in an interview published Wednesday, saying that Fox “gives me both a physical representation of the disease to inform myself with, but more than that, he allows me to believe that Paul could believe that he could be adequate to the challenge.”

Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at age 29 and launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, an organization dedicated to finding a cure for the disease through research and ensuring improved therapies, in 2000.

Ford’s character on the AppleTV+ series, Paul, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in Season 1, and is facing the advancement of the disease in the upcoming third season, for which Fox has joined the cast.

“Michael’s courage, his fortitude and his grace, more than anything else, is on full display,” Ford said of Fox’s involvement on “Shrinking.” “He’s very smart, very brave, noble, generous, passionate guy, and an example to all of us, whether we’re facing Parkinson’s or not. You cannot help but recognize how amazing it is to have such grace.”

Ford, who this year earned his first-ever Emmy nomination for his role in the series, is serious about telling the story of someone living with the disease.

“The truth is that we can’t be f**king around with this just to make a joke or anything. Parkinson’s is not funny,” he said. “And I want to get it right. It’s necessary to be correct with what we do in respect of the challenge that Parkinson’s represents, and that we don’t use it for its entertainment value.”

“Shrinking” stars Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and Ford, and follows Jimmy (Segel), who starts to use non-traditional methods in his therapy practice as he grieves the death of his wife. His decision to throw ethics and his training out the window results in big changes in his clients’ lives as well as his own.

Ford’s character’s Parkinson’s Disease becomes a major storyline in the upcoming third season, he told Variety.

“He knows he’s in decline. He knows that he’s facing even more difficult physical circumstances than he finds himself in at the moment,” Ford said. “He’s entering a phase of his life which is a mystery, but he has a partner in the character that Wendie Malick plays.”

“Shrinking” Season 3 will be available to stream on AppleTV+ this fall.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.