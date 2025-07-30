Indio provides updates to Avenue 44 low water crossing replacement project

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) — Construction crews in Indio are making progress on the Avenue 44 low water crossing replacement project. City officials say crews are focusing on the bridge’s stem walls and forming installations and concrete placement.

August 19, 2023, Tropical Storm Hilary brought heavy rain and flooding which damaged the infrastructure and property around Avenue 44. Officials say the storm overwhelmed local drainage systems and washed away a section of Avenue 44 at the Coachella Valley Storm Water Channel. It had been repeatedly damaged on five other occasions before Hilary.

After Hilary, Indio received approval from Caltrans to move forward with a $35 million bridge, funded by the Federal Highway Bridge Program, Measure A Funds, CVAG Transportation Uniform Mitigation Fee and Development Impact Fees.

For more information on the project visit indio.org.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear the low water crossing replacement project updates and timeline hopes.