Palm Springs Symphony holds pre-season performance at Palm Springs Surf Club

July 30, 2025 10:25 PM
Published 11:18 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The sound of waves may be music to your ears - but imagine experiencing a symphony at a surf park.

The Palm Springs Symphony held a teaser performance on Wednesday night at the Palm Springs Surf Club.

From Mozart to Puccini, the sounds of many favorite classic composers filled the Surf Club.

The performance was a preview before the Symphony's inaugural season begins this winter at the Plaza Theatre as the Symphony-in-Residence.

Cynthia White

