Palm Springs Symphony holds pre-season performance at Palm Springs Surf Club
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The sound of waves may be music to your ears - but imagine experiencing a symphony at a surf park.
The Palm Springs Symphony held a teaser performance on Wednesday night at the Palm Springs Surf Club.
From Mozart to Puccini, the sounds of many favorite classic composers filled the Surf Club.
The performance was a preview before the Symphony's inaugural season begins this winter at the Plaza Theatre as the Symphony-in-Residence.