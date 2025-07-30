The Shops at Palm Desert host second annual “Wellness Day”

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Shops at Palm Desert host the second annual “Wellness Day” Saturday, August 2.

The free “Wellness Day” event will take place at the Main Court of The Shops at Palm Desert from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 2. The event invites the community to refresh, recharge and refocus at the lively hub full of holistic wellness, fitness and inspiration booths.

The family-friendly celebration will hold a talkback with Dr. Joseph E. Scherger, M.D., M.P.H., founder and Medical Director of Restore Health – Disease Reversal, and a faculty member at Eisenhower Health, as well as different challenges ending with surprise prizes.

“We created Wellness Day to spotlight the incredible wellness resources available right here in our community – from fitness and preventative health to emotional and mental wellbeing,” said Nayyan Chandler, Marketing Manager at The Shops at Palm Desert. “We’re proud to partner with Desert Health News, the desert’s trusted health resource, to bring this experience to life. It’s a fun and inspiring afternoon with something for everyone – and a perfect way to stay cool while investing in your health.”

The Vendor Fair will feature more than 30 local organizations ranging from Dick’s Sporting Goods to Alzheimer’s Coachella Valley to inform residents on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

To wrap up this celebration, there will be live music from a crowd-favorite local band, Steppin’ Out.

The event is located at 72840 Highway 111 in Palm Desert. For more information about this celebration visit At The Shops at Palm Desert | Palm Desert, CA

