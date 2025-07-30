Vegetation fire breaks out in Thermal Wednesday afternoon

THERMAL, Calif. (KESQ)-- Another vegetation fire in the east valley broke out Wednesday afternoon, at Highway 86 and Airport Blvd.

CAL FIRE reports it spread to three-and-a-half-acres.

The fire call came in at approximately 3:01 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, with firefighters arriving at the scene shortly after.

CAL FIRE reports just after 4:00 p.m. the forward rate of spread has been stopped, and units will be at the scene mopping up for several hours.

At this time, there have been reported closures on Highway 86. Officials urge drivers to proceed carefully through the area. CAL FIRE is still investigating the incident.

