Desert Regional Medical Center Tenet nurses picket

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Tenet nurses at Desert Regional Medical Center and across California held informational pickets Thursday demanding increased staff and training.

According to the union, Tenet nurses are currently in negotiations to bargain a contract that includes staffing improvements like life support, rapid response nurses, and rest and meal break nurses, as well as adequate orientations for new graduates.

Tonight, News Channel 3 speaks with nurses on the picket line about their concerns and the change they'd like to see.