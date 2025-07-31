Skip to Content
Indio Police Department Conducts DUI Patrols

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- Indio Police Department will be conducting DUI patrols Friday, August 1, from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

The IPD will be out on DUI patrols Friday evening looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence.

“Impaired driving is preventable,” Sgt. Peter Fuentes said. “It’s a choice. If you’ve been drinking or taken drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”

The Indio Police Department reminds drivers that alcohol as well as prescription medication and over-the-counter drugs can impair an individual's driving. The IPD advises drivers to always read warning labels and follow directions for use before taking medication. 

It is reported that drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first time DUI face an average of $13,500 fine and penalties as well as a suspended license. 

Funding for this program was provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

