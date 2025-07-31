Man arrested in connection with fiber optic cable thefts in Perris area

PERRIS, Calif. (KESQ) - A man is in custody, accused of causing a major internet outage in Perris in western Riverside County.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office says a 31-year-old man from Perris is behind a string of fiber optic cable thefts that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

The thefts disrupted service to homes and even public safety agencies.

Investigators say they tracked him down after multiple thefts across the area this month - eventually finding wire in the suspect's vehicle and evidence at his home.

He was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and is now facing charges for grand theft, felony vandalism, and felony damage to utility lines.

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information about these incidents to contact Investigator Barbee at the Perris Sheriff's Station at (951) 210-1000.

