Skip to Content
News

Man arrested in connection with fiber optic cable thefts in Perris area

By
Updated
today at 11:09 PM
Published 11:04 PM

PERRIS, Calif. (KESQ) - A man is in custody, accused of causing a major internet outage in Perris in western Riverside County.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office says a 31-year-old man from Perris is behind a string of fiber optic cable thefts that caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

The thefts disrupted service to homes and even public safety agencies.

Investigators say they tracked him down after multiple thefts across the area this month - eventually finding wire in the suspect's vehicle and evidence at his home.

He was booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and is now facing charges for grand theft, felony vandalism, and felony damage to utility lines.

The Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information about these incidents to contact Investigator Barbee at the Perris Sheriff's Station at (951) 210-1000.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates to this developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Cynthia White

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content