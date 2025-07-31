Sheriff Bianco raises more than $1.6 million in first fundraising period

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ)- Today Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco held his first fundraising period.

In his first fundraising period since announcing his candidacy for governor, Sheriff Bianco raised $1.64 million from more than 8,100 donors.

The donors from this list include police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, teachers and more. The Sheriff’s campaign raised $321,000 from over 8,500 individual contributions of $100 or less, highlighting the Sheriff’s grassroots support across California.

The total amount includes no loans, candidate contributions or committee transfers. He ended the period June 30, with nearly $1.1 million cash-on-hand.

“California is broken with the highest taxes, housing prices and energy rates in the nation - and a broken criminal justice system that puts criminals above victims - it’s clear that we need a major change in Sacramento to lower our cost of living and bring our state back,” said Sheriff Bianco.



To learn more about Sheriff Bianco and his run for California Governor visit www.BiancoforGovernor.com.

