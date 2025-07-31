Skip to Content
The City of Coachella calls out to youth leaders for Youth Advisory Council

City of Coachella
By
Published 4:21 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)-- The City of Coachella calls out to youth leaders to apply for their 2025-26 Youth Advisory Council. 

The Youth Advisory Council runs from August to June, mirroring CVUSD’s school year. This council is set to work hand in hand with city council and aims to gain insight from community youth leaders on all matters involving young people in The City of Coachella. 

The city urges young students to participate and help shape the future of the community while earning a $250 stipend. 

10 youth commission seats will be available to Coachella residents enrolled in high school. The deadline to apply for this committee is August 19. 

To apply for this program, visit https://www.coachella.org/home/showpublisheddocument/9367/638342484748630000 

Haley Meberg

