Twenty-Nine Palms band of Mission Indians launched free shuttle service for Marines

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians partners up with 29 Palms Marine Corps Community Services and Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center to launch free shuttle service for Marines.

On Friday, August 1, the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians in partnership with 29 Palms Marine Corps Community Services and Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center will host the ribbon cutting ceremony for the inaugural launch of a free shuttle service for local Marines.

The event will take place at 4:00 p.m. at the Joshua Tree National Park Visitor Center Freedom Plaza located at 6533 Freedom Way, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277.

This event will include representatives from Joshua Tree National Park and Chairman Darrell Mike from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians.

More information about the services involved with this launch have not been released at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.