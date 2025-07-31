Skip to Content
Variety Children’s Charity of the Desert hosts surf party for local families at Palm Spring Surf Club

Palm Springs Surf Club
Palm Springs Surf Club
Published 12:02 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – It's almost the end of summertime for families as the school year is just around the corner. Variety Children's Charity of the Desert is hosting an "end of summer splash" at the Palm Springs Surf Club for a charity fundraiser and community event.

The surf party will welcome Variety families, whom the organizer say many haven't been to the surf club before. The fundraiser will bring 30% of all ticket sales to the Children's Charity, and will also host raffle prizes for guests.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from organizers and families about the end-of-summer event.

