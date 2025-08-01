Skip to Content
Fire breaks out in a La Quinta home Friday morning

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ)- A fire broke out today at approximately 9:01 a.m. in a single-family dwelling in La Quinta Friday morning. 

CAL FIRE reports responding to a call for a residential structure fire at approximately 9:01 a.m. on the 50300 block of Spyglass Hill Road in La Quinta. 

La Quinta residents reported heavy smoke in the area following the incident. CAL FIRE says the fire has been contained at this time. 

SoCal Gas and Imperial Irrigation District have been requested on the scene. No further information has been released at this time. 

