From mouse to maker: Disney Imagineers spark young minds in the Desert

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- The magic of Disney met the curiosity of Coachella Valley kids during a special one-day event at the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert Friday morning.

During the magical one-day event, young imaginations were encouraged to dream big, build boldly, and ask a lot of questions.

In partnership with Walt Disney Imagineering, the museum welcomed dozens of children for a hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) experience that brought together creativity and cutting-edge tools.

At first glance you might think the kids are just playing, but if you look closer you'll see a future engineer, designer, or maybe even a disney imagineer in the making.

Inside the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert, it’s all hands on deck with Disney Imagineers leading the way.

"We combine creative storytelling and innovation to dream big, and then bring those dreams to life," Caroline Boone, Executive Creative Director said.

Friday morning's event aimed to inspire the next generation of creators with a little help from lasers and a lot of answered questions.

The kids wasted no time designing houses, skyscrapers, and even water parks.

“We’re making a huge community… with houses on the sides of a pool!”

“It’s a water park! With a waterfall!”

The organization says this event isn’t just for little ones. The museum’s CEO says the goal is to grow with the kids adding spaces for older students to learn life skills, build podcasts, and launch big ideas.

“We really revolved this space around STEAM… so kids can have access to resources they may not otherwise get," Cindy Burreson, CEO of the Children's Discovery Museum of the Desert said.

Thanks to a partnership with Disney, the living desert, and local boys & girls clubs, dozens of kids got a taste of what’s possible when you dare to dream.