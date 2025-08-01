Local event service professionals honored at ‘National Celebrate Services Week’ reception

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ) - The dedicated professionals who who help make meetings, conventions, and festivals across the Coachella Valley run smoothly were recognized in a celebration of appreciation on Friday evening.

Visit Greater Palm Springs offered a series of webinars all week for local event services professionals to stay on top of the latest trends at its 4th annual "National Celebrate Services Week," ending with a special reception honoring the professionals who make those events come to life.

From luxury resorts to iconic venues, event service professionals were celebrated for their dedication and excellence.

Honoree Christopher Morrissey of the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage says, "I just love to work with people. It's something that I've done for years, and it's just fun to customize and create these events with a vision and bring that to life and just have them walk in [the] day of and not have to have a second thought and just enjoy what they envisioned come to life."

Honoree Gabriela Rubio, Event Specialist at The Courtyard by Marriott in Palm Springs, has the same passion for working with people. She says, "My personal favorite is the growth, and the connection you make throughout the world - and just see them get a little piece of Palm Springs where I grew up, and [for] them to see why I love Palm Springs."