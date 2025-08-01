Multiple-car crash in Palm Springs causes temporary closure on East Vista Chino

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A multi-car crash in Palm Springs caused a temporary closure until tow trucks cleared all vehicles from the scene.

The collision happened around just after 8:30 p.m., near the intersection of E. Vista Chino and N. Gene Autry Trail, with closure along eastbound E. Vista Chino from Gena Autry Trail to Via Roberto Miguel.

Palm Springs Fire was called out for evaluation of several people for injuries.

At least four tow trucks were on scene to remove vehicles, and crews managed to get the scene cleared and the lanes open around 10:00 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

