New study shows walking 7,000 steps a day can improve long term health

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – According to a new study, regular walking at a target of 7,000 steps a day can play a vital role in reducing the risk of heart disease and other health complications.

The popular step count goal of 10,000 steps a day can be daunting, but 7,000 daily steps is much more achievable. We spoke with a registered nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center about the benefits of this new study. "It's showing a lower threshold for walking and the benefits you get from it,” said Lindsey Deans.

Walking is also proven to lower all-cause mortality by 47%, type 2 diabetes by 14%, and dementia by 38%.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more about the positive impact that walking can have on your health.



