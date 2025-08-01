Skip to Content
News

New study shows walking 7,000 steps a day can improve long term health

By
today at 6:13 AM
Published 6:06 AM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) – According to a new study, regular walking at a target of 7,000 steps a day can play a vital role in reducing the risk of heart disease and other health complications.

The popular step count goal of 10,000 steps a day can be daunting, but 7,000 daily steps is much more achievable. We spoke with a registered nurse at Desert Regional Medical Center about the benefits of this new study. "It's showing a lower threshold for walking and the benefits you get from it,” said Lindsey Deans.  

Walking is also proven to lower all-cause mortality by 47%, type 2 diabetes by 14%, and dementia by 38%.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more about the positive impact that walking can have on your health.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Allie Anthony

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content