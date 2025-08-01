Palm Springs International Airport nonstop flight to wine country returns in October

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) brings back nonstop service from Palm Springs to Santa Rosa beginning October 26.

PSP reports that through Alaska Airlines California residents will be able to travel directly between two of California’s most iconic destinations. The seasonal flight will run five times a week aboard an E175 jet.

“We’re thrilled to see Santa Rosa return with Alaska, our largest carrier and one of our strongest partners,” said Harry Barrett, Jr., Executive Director of Aviation at PSP. “It’s a perfect match between two world-class destinations known for unforgettable hospitality.”

Along with the nonstop flight Alaska Airlines introduces their Wine Flies Free program for Mileage Plus members to check a case of wine with no baggage fees when customers fly from 32 of the West Coast cities.

The nonstop flights to wine country are set to begin late October and run alongside regular seasonal services.

