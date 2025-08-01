RCDAS celebrates shelter pup turned movie-star with month long adoption event.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ)-- Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) launches Unleash Your Superpower- Adopt a Hero event following the popularization of Krypto, Superman's loyal canine companion, who was inspired by a real-life RCDAS shelter dog.

Ozu, the real-life inspiration for Superman's four-legged friend, was one of 37 small dogs brought to a RCDAS shelter from a packed minivan.

“If a dog who started at our shelter system can inspire a movie hero, it’s proof that animals in our care have the potential to do incredible things,” said RCDAS Lieutenant of Field Services James Huffman. “You don’t need a cape to be a hero - just a willingness to open your home and heart to a shelter pet.”

To celebrate Ozu’s journey from shelter life to superhero fame RCDAS is holding a month-long adoption event “Unleash Your Superpower – Adopt a Hero,” from August 1-30.

During this month-long event, adoption fees will be waived for all cats and dogs and include spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchips and engraved ID tags.

RCDAS has reports they operate one of the highest-intake shelter systems in the nation with kennel spaces being in critical overflow. Throughout the summer shelters across the valley have called out for community support in finding these animals their forever homes.

“We can all do more, and this story shows the power of giving shelter pets a second chance,” said Riverside County Chairman of the Board and Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “You never know who is waiting for you at a Riverside County shelter, and there is no better time to make a lasting connection.”

The month-long event will take place at all RCDAS locations and will be open Tuesday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To view adoptable pets visit https://rcdas.org/

