What to know if an earthquake strikes; Are you prepared?

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – Several small quakes have striking near the Coachella Valley over the last couple of weeks. As earthquakes are unpredictable, it's important to stay prepared with an updated quake kit.

USGS has a list for creating a preparedness kit for families, including:

Fire extinguisher

Adequate supplies of medications for all family members

Crescent and pipe wrenches incase of issues with gas or water supplies

First-aid kid and handbook

Flashlights with extra bulbs and batteries

Portable radio with extra batteries

Water supply for two weeks for each family member (1 gallon per person, per day) Purification tablets for water from other sources

Canned and package foods, with enough for several days. (mechanical can opener)

Camp stove or barbecue to cook outdoors

Waterproof, heavy duty plastic bags for waste disposal.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network about what you should do to prepare for earthquakes.