The Shops at Palm Desert hosts second-annual ‘Wellness Day’

Published 12:21 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) – The Shops at Palm Desert is hosting its second-annual "Wellness Day" for the community. Organizers say it's an important moment for locals to refresh, recharge and refocus.

The event will showcase a talk on Lifestyle Medicine by Dr. Joesph E. Scherger, M.D., M.P.H., the founder and Medical Director of Restore Health and faculty member of Eisenhower Health. It will also bring together more than 30 local and in-center health focused organizations in a vendor fair for the community to enjoy.

It is a free and family-friendly event within the Main Court of the shops from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for what organizers call a "lively hub of holistic wellness, fitness and inspiration."

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear from local vendors on the importance of this event for the community.
 

