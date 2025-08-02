Oak Fire at 46 acres with 20% containment near Live Oak Canyon

ORDWAY, Calif. (KESQ) -- Firefighters are battling a grass fire near Live Oak Canyon in the Community of Ordway.

The Oak Fire currently stands at 46 acres with 20% containment and a moderate rate of spread.

Cal Fire Riverside officials say the blaze began shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday at Live Oak Canyon Road and San Timoteo Road, about 14 miles west of Beaumont.

Officials say ground and air resources have been requested and that there is no immediate structure threat or injuries reported.