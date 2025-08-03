Palm Springs Unified School District launches “Portrait of a Graduate” program to prepare students for future success

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-- The Palm Springs Unified School District (PSUSD) has introduced a new initiative called the "Portrait of a Graduate," a framework aimed at ensuring students graduate not only academically prepared but also equipped with essential life and career skills.

This initiative focuses on key competencies such as communication, collaboration, problem-solving, and work ethic—skills that are critical for success in college, the workforce, and life in general. It reflects a broader, national movement to better prepare students for the demands of a rapidly changing world.

The Portrait of a Graduate was developed over the course of a year through a collaborative, community-driven process. Input was gathered from educators, students, families, community members, and local industry professionals. The result is a unified vision for what students need to succeed beyond the classroom.

Karen Dimick, Director of College and Career Readiness at PSUSD, explained that the goal of the program is to ensure all members of the district—from teachers to custodians to counselors—play a role in student development. These skills are not just theoretical; they are embedded into daily learning, from teamwork in the classroom to real-world problem-solving.

The program is districtwide and applies to every student, from transitional kindergarten through 12th grade. It officially launched this school year and is being introduced to all staff, students, and families with an emphasis on creating a consistent language and approach across all schools.

One of the unique aspects of the initiative is the active involvement of local industry. Lauren Bruggemans, Director of Sustainability and Community Engagement at Visit Greater Palm Springs and an alumni of PSUSD, contributed by bringing insights from the tourism and hospitality sector. She collected feedback from HR professionals about the skills they look for in new employees, and those responses helped shape the Portrait of a Graduate’s key competencies.

Bruggemans noted that this initiative would have been a valuable tool during her own time as a student, as it provides clear guidance and focus for both academic and personal growth. She emphasized that the framework helps young people understand what it takes to thrive in a professional environment, especially when supported by wraparound services and resources offered by the district.

For students, this initiative promotes confidence and encourages them to take ownership of their educational journey. Whether applying for college, starting internships, or simply adjusting to the transition from middle to high school, the framework gives them a foundation to build upon.

Dimick encourages families to support their children by reinforcing the importance of these skills at home. Simple conversations about collaboration, perseverance, and communication can help students connect their classroom experiences with real-life applications.

The launch of the Portrait of a Graduate underscores PSUSD’s commitment to preparing students for lifelong success, ensuring they graduate not only with knowledge but also with the skills and mindset to contribute meaningfully to their communities and beyond.