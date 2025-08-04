Indio prepares to begin Annual Pavement Management Project to improve city streets

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- The City of Indio prepares to begin its Annual Pavement Management Project to improve driving conditions and the longevity of neighborhood streets.

This annual event includes a series of four different road pavement projects that will begin on August 11 and complete August 22. The work involves grinding and overlaying asphalt surfaces through specific neighborhoods in the city.

Pavement for the project will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. with temporary road closures during construction times.

The first improvement for the pavement project is set for August 11 to August 12 along Palm Meadows and Ave 46.

The second installation to this project will take place by Santa Fe Homes August 13 through August 15.

The third installation will take place along Country Club Drive and Ave 42 to limit on August 18, with the final improvement taking place throughout Central Indio from August 19 to August 22.

City officials urge residents to plan ahead and take alternative routes throughout construction times, as delays are expected for the community while the project takes place.

For more information about construction alerts www.indio.org/departments/public-works-department/construction-alerts

