Three people injured in I-10 crash in Indio

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Three people were injured in a crash on Interstate 10 between a car and a CAL FIRE ambulance Monday night, causing traffic and prompting a SIG Alert from California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported just before 9:15 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 10 west of Jackson Street in Indio, and CHP issued a SIG Alert in the area shortly thereafter. Traffic was moving again and the SIG Alert was lifted by 10:45 p.m.

CHP reports that the crash happened as a CAL FIRE ambulance was leaving the site of an earlier traffic accident with one patient on board. The ambulance was hit by a car while it was merging from the center median into the lanes of traffic.

The driver of the car sustained major injuries. Two CAL FIRE employees riding in the ambulance sustained minor injuries, and the patient inside the ambulance had minor injuries that were from the earlier, original crash.