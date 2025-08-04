Woman taken into custody after hydrant hit and run in Indio  

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)-- A woman was taken into custody following a hit and run involving a fire hydrant early Monday afternoon in Indio.

Indio Police Department reports that they responded to a call on Monroe and Bella Gate for a hit and run collision that ended with a broken fire hydrant.

The crash caused water to shoot up out of the structure flooding the street during this week's heatwave.

The 21-year-old woman attempted to flee on foot following the incident but was taken into custody nearby soon after the crash.

No further information has been released at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.