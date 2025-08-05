Cathedral City to Host Art Exhibition for International Day of Peace

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) - The Cathedral City Library will host an art exhibition and observance in honor of next month's International Day of Peace, officials said today.

The free event will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the city's library, located at 33520 Date Palm Drive, and aims to ``promote education and cross-cultural understanding,'' according to a city statement.

The exhibition's centerpiece, titled ``A Message From 1945 to the Future,'' will deal with the importance of nuclear disarmament.

The event will also showcase children's art from Gaza and artwork by local children, which symbolizes a collaboration of universal peace among young people from different cultures and circumstances.

In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to create peace flags that will be displayed at City Hall.

The exhibition is part of the Cathedral City Peace Initiative, founded by local resident Robert McKechnie, a peace activist who got the idea after attending a lecture speaking out against the Vietnam War. Officials said the initiative operates under ``non-political, non-religious and non- confrontational guidelines'' and promotes peace throughout the world.

Cathedral City holds the designation as an International City of Peace for its commitment to peace advocacy and engagement, officials said.

International Day of Peace was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1981 to serve as a global call for ceasefires and non-violence.