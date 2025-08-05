Skip to Content
Coachella Valley Animal Campus taking in animals displaced by Rosa Fire

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Evacuations order remain for areas around the Rosa Fire, displacing people and animals. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is assisting and taking in impacted animals at its Coachella Valley and San Jacinto shelters.

As of Tuesday, officials say eight dogs are being housed at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus while twelve horse, twelve dogs, seven goats, and five turkeys are being cared for at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus.

Officials are seeking the public’s help to foster un-owned shelter dogs at both shelters.

