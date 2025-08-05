Eisenhower Health becomes first valley hospital to perform new cardiovascular treatment

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (KESQ)-- Eisenhower Health achieves another regional medical milestone by being the first hospital in the Coachella Valley to successfully perform a groundbreaking procedure, the TriClip.

The TriClip procedure is a minimally invasive treatment to help patients with tricuspid valve regurgitation. This condition occurs when the valve between the right atrium and the right ventricle fails to close properly allowing blood to leak backward.

Prior to the TriClip procedure patients not eligible for open heart surgery were left with limited options to fix the issue, leading to symptoms that include fatigue, swelling, and shortness of breath.

“This is a game changer for patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation who have been suffering without viable solutions,” says Dr. Panguluri. “With the TriClip, we can now offer relief through a minimally invasive procedure that shortens recovery time and dramatically improves quality of life.”

The procedure at Eisenhower Health was led by Board Certified interventional cardiologist Praveen Panguluri, MD, with the help of Andrew Frutkin, MD, who is also a Board Certified in interventional cardiology.

“Bringing this level of innovation to our community is part of our mission to improve health through excellence, compassion, and state-of-the-art care,” says Scott Strech, RN, BSN, MBA, Chief Administrative Officer/Administrator, Cardiovascular Services, Eisenhower Health.

The success of the TriClip procedure underscored Eisenhower Health's commitment to providing the most up to date leading-edge care to patients in the valley.

