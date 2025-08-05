Palm Springs to Host First `Fix-It Fair’ Later This Month
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The first ``Fix-it Fair'' will be held later this
month in Palm Springs, where residents may bring in broken items to be
fixed or learn new repair skills as part of an effort to keep items out of
landfills and reduce waste.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 at
Mizell Center, located at 480 S. Sunrise Way.
It will be hosted by the Palm Springs Sustainability Department in
partnership with Repeat Reuse, a Riverside-based nonprofit founded by
environmental activist Lynda Koskela, who also volunteers for the Riverside
County Department of Waste Resources, ``to help our low-income community be
more resilient in the face of the climate crisis.''
``By bringing together skilled volunteers and neighbors, we extend the
lifespan of products, reduce waste and contribute to a more circular
economy in the Coachella Valley,'' organizers said.
Various local businesses will be available for repairs and ``repair
coaches'' will be on hand to teach residents on how to repair certain items.
All businesses and fixers at the fair will be volunteers, and repairs
will be limited to two items per person, organizers said.
More information can be found at https://fixitps.org/