Palm Springs to Host First `Fix-It Fair’ Later This Month

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - The first ``Fix-it Fair'' will be held later this

month in Palm Springs, where residents may bring in broken items to be

fixed or learn new repair skills as part of an effort to keep items out of

landfills and reduce waste.

The free event will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Aug. 23 at

Mizell Center, located at 480 S. Sunrise Way.

It will be hosted by the Palm Springs Sustainability Department in

partnership with Repeat Reuse, a Riverside-based nonprofit founded by

environmental activist Lynda Koskela, who also volunteers for the Riverside

County Department of Waste Resources, ``to help our low-income community be

more resilient in the face of the climate crisis.''

``By bringing together skilled volunteers and neighbors, we extend the

lifespan of products, reduce waste and contribute to a more circular

economy in the Coachella Valley,'' organizers said.

Various local businesses will be available for repairs and ``repair

coaches'' will be on hand to teach residents on how to repair certain items.

All businesses and fixers at the fair will be volunteers, and repairs

will be limited to two items per person, organizers said.

More information can be found at https://fixitps.org/