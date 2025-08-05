Rosa Fire damages multiple power pole structures, evacuees speak out

ANZA, Calif. (KESQ) - CAL FIRE has mapped the Rosa Fire at over 1,500 acres.

Teresa Turner, an evacuee from Pinyon Pines, said she's staying in Palm Springs.

"I just started grabbing stuff in garbage bags, anything I could get," Turner said. "All my animals I got them in the car."

She said before she evacuated on Monday, her power went out.

"I immediately called Anza Electric," Turner said. "We lost about $1,700 in food just in meat alone."

In a statement to social media Anza Electric Cooperative (AEC), Inc provided an update:

"The electric service remains off in the Rosa fire area. AEC is working with CalFire to gain access to our system to assess damage and begin repairs. Due to the difficult terrain in many locations, these repairs may take a considerable amount of time. We intend to install temporary generation in the Pinyon area to feed the system, where and when it is safe to do so."

"We thank you for your patience and will keep you updated with new info as it comes in."

Kevin Short, AEC general manager, said about 30 pole structures need to be replaced.

"They're damaged beyond usability," Short said.

Stay with News Channel 3 to learn more about the plan for temporary generation in the full report at 10 and 11 p.m.